17,509 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after buying an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $391,786,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. 1,154,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

