180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $564.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $524.19 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $589.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

