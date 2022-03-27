180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.