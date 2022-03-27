180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

