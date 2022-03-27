180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $17,214,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $3,598,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $23,776,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SONY opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.