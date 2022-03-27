18,285 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,072.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,054,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.