1,930 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares during the period. Agincourt Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the period.

VT opened at $101.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

