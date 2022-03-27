$2.20 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.32. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $129.80 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

