$2.20 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) to report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.32. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $129.80 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.