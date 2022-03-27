$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and have sold 13,000 shares worth $1,361,310. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

