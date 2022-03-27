$2.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) will announce $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.66. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

