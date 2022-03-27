$204.11 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will post sales of $204.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.90 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $77.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $775.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.51 million to $781.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $829.16 million, with estimates ranging from $798.01 million to $860.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,347 shares of company stock worth $2,330,851. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.51. 545,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,911. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

