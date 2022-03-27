2,247 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.84 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.