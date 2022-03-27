22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XXII. Dawson James raised their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

XXII opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

