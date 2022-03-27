$24.28 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.23 million and the lowest is $20.75 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $11.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $104.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $109.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.75 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $168.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,400,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $552.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

