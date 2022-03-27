25,112 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

