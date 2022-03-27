26,085 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 660,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

