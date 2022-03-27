$28.05 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to post $28.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $128.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,377,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $7,471,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 1,573,819 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

