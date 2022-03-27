30,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. 9,186,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,460. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

