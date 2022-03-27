3i Group’s (III) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($19.01) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.97).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,320.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,352.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of £13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,071 ($14.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.85).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

