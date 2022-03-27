$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will report $4.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $18.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $19.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $18.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,601,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,059,078. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

