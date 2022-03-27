$4.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.02. KLA reported earnings per share of $3.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $20.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.16 to $21.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.67 to $25.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.10.

KLAC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

