4Thought Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $780,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

