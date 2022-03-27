4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

