$5.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will announce $5.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the highest is $16.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,918,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRSP traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,139. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.