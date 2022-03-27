$5.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will announce $5.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the highest is $16.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,918,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRSP traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,139. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

