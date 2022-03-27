$554.18 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will post $554.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $581.00 million. Acushnet posted sales of $580.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,159. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

