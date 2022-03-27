6,356 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.
VGLT traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $78.10. 2,733,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,599. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
