6,356 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGLT traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $78.10. 2,733,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,599. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.