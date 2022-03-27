$66.57 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) to post $66.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.45 million to $66.70 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $68.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $275.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.78 million to $275.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $297.17 million, with estimates ranging from $292.75 million to $301.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

UVSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Univest Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Univest Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

