8,638 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BioAtla by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $4.47. 826,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,761. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BioAtla Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.