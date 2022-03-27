$931.64 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $931.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890.00 million and the highest is $970.79 million. Middleby posted sales of $758.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.56.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $165.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $201.34.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 203.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

