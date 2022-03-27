Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $390,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year sales of $3.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $5.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.84 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05.

AADI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AADI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

