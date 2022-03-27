AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE:AIR opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. AAR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.