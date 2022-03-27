Abcam (LON:ABC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.67) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,145.67 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.74.

In related news, insider Michael Baldock purchased 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,700 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £100,470 ($132,266.98).

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

