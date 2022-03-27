Abyss Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (ABYSS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded flat against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00035723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00112028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

