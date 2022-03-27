AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.40 on Friday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 223.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

