Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

About Acorn Energy (Get Rating)

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.