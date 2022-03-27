Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,380,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 424,669 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

