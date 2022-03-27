Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.49

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

