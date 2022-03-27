Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

ADAP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $328.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

