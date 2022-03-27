Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $431.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.