Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $530.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.18 and a 200 day moving average of $564.68. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.