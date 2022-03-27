Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $545.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $600.22.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.18 and its 200 day moving average is $564.68. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

