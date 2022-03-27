Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

AMD opened at $119.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

