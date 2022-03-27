AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,160,000 after acquiring an additional 213,129 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,793,000 after buying an additional 697,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,101,000 after buying an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 643,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,974. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

