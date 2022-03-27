AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 67,432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 156,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

