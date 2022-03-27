AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 738,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

