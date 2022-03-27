AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PFLT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.29. 208,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,463. The company has a market cap of $520.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.
