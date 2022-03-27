AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 233.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.90. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $406.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.33.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

