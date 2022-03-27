AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.30. 1,430,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,336. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07.

