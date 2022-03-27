AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,309.56 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.13.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,530,000 after buying an additional 108,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $15,718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

