Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 63.2% in March

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

